Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of TBKCP stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $27.99.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

