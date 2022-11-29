TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 182.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 65.5% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TrueCar by 434.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 42,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TRUE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

In related news, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 224,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

