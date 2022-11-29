Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Reduced by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,881,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $326.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $544.04.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.