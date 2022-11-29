U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after buying an additional 272,938 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,781,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 59,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $234.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.84. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

