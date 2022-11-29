U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem Announces Dividend

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $109.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

