U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares during the period. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($670.10) to €700.00 ($721.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $583.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $482.81 and a 200-day moving average of $505.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $832.68. The firm has a market cap of $239.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

