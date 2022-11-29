U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $754,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after buying an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after buying an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after buying an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after buying an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

