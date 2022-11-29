U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $645,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 29.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

NYSE BAM opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

