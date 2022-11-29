U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $4,425,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $1,419,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $4,928,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $353,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

