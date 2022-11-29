U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after purchasing an additional 689,874 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 670,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

BLK stock opened at $721.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.46. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $934.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

