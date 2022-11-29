U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 11.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 104,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Carnival Co. &

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

