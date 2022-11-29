U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks stock opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.