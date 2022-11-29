Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $457.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.75. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $461.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

