United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,579 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 9.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Trading Down 2.3 %

Data I/O stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.05.

About Data I/O

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

