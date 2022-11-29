United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

