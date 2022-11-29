United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $4,566,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of HP stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.99 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

