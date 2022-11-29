United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,743,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.