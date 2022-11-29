United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

