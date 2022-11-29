United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.2 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

