United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,440 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,369,000 after buying an additional 251,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 208,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,505,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after purchasing an additional 182,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,090. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.4 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

