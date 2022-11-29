United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 704 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 3.5 %

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.