United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after buying an additional 501,149 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after buying an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 492.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,080,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $173.59 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

