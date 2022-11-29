United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

DRI stock opened at $146.82 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

