United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 158 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of LYB opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.