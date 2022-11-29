United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 30,899 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,899 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 13,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

