Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $107.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

