UpHealth (UPH) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UpHealth to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

UpHealth presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 899.14%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 99.32%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.15 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.46

This table compares UpHealth and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

UpHealth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UpHealth peers beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

