USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Up 2,022.6% in November

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, an increase of 2,022.6% from the October 31st total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in USHG Acquisition by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,000,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in USHG Acquisition by 12.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 910,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,880,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $7,381,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in USHG Acquisition by 1,677.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 687,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of USHG Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. USHG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

About USHG Acquisition

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

