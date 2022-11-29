USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fortive by 42.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Fortive by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fortive by 219.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 329,781 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 7.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Fortive Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $76.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.