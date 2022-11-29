USS Investment Management Ltd Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $187.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.12. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $219.41.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

