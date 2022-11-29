USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

