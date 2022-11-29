USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,104 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Halliburton by 1,898.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,579 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.99.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

