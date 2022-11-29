USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,120 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.69. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

