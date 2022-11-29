Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,080.1% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 81,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

