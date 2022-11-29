Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stake Cut by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,609,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 125,094 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

