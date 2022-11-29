Wedbush Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:DKS opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $130.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.