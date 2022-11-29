William Blair Comments on AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMN. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $122.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

