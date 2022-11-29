Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Xiaomi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Xiaomi has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.57.
