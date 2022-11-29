YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,763 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $4,367,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 365,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on YPF. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.7 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

