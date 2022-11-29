Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,663 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH opened at $117.67 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.94.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

