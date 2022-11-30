2,600 Shares in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $277,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $33.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

