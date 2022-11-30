917,877 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 917,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,404,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,566,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,231,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 144,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41.

