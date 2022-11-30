ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Receives $13.37 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.37.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €13.00 ($13.40) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.49) to €15.00 ($15.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.12) to €15.50 ($15.98) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $12.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.