AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $185.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.58.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.