Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.95.
ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices
In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock worth $1,574,990. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Analog Devices
Analog Devices Price Performance
Analog Devices stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $188.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.39.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
