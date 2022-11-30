Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.95.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock worth $1,574,990. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $188.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

