Analyzing AdTheorent (ADTH) and The Competition

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AdTheorent to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 4.21 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -35.92

Profitability

AdTheorent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares AdTheorent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.05% -19.87% -7.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 744 3858 9112 259 2.64

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 174.97%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 42.95%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent rivals beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

