Analyzing Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bruker alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 10.97% 32.58% 9.47% Rapid Micro Biosystems -328.18% -29.41% -26.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bruker and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.42 billion 3.96 $277.10 million $1.83 35.60 Rapid Micro Biosystems $23.23 million 3.90 -$73.52 million ($1.39) -1.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bruker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

69.6% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bruker and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 1 0 3 0 2.50 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bruker presently has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 362.96%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Bruker.

Volatility and Risk

Bruker has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bruker beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

(Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides installation and verification, technical training, and support services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. The company was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.