Analyzing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Bread Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $255.72 million 0.11 -$1.78 million ($0.12) -10.92 Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.61 $801.00 million $7.48 5.38

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

SPAR Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SPAR Group and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -1.01% 3.33% 1.35% Bread Financial 9.43% 18.52% 1.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SPAR Group and Bread Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bread Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40

Bread Financial has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.74%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bread Financial beats SPAR Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. It also provides retailer specific services consisting of in-store services, including new store openings, new store sets and existing store resets and remodels, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. In addition, the company assembles furniture, grills, and other products in stores, homes, and offices; performs ongoing routed coverage at retail locations; and offers in-home and in-office assembly to customers who purchase their product from retailers. Further, it provides staff and distribution center experienced resources to retailers and consumer goods manufacturers; offers retail compliance and price audit services initiated by retailers and manufacturers and focuses on validating store promotions, auditing compliance with branding and signage, verifying product placement and displays, collecting inventory levels, and out-of-stock status; and competitive price intelligence gathering for retailers, as well as ensuring price accuracy and consistency within the retail itself. The company serves grocery and drug, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive, and office supply stores; pharmacies; and mass merchandisers. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

