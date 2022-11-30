Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at TheStreet

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of AM opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,329,000 after purchasing an additional 148,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 366,163 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,166,000 after acquiring an additional 142,171 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

