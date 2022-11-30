Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.
Antero Midstream Stock Performance
NYSE AM opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
Antero Midstream Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,257,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,329,000 after acquiring an additional 148,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
